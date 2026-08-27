Celtic Auric Electrical A have lifted the McGee Trophy in the ACL Premier 1 netball.

The green machine remained unbeaten in the competition to take the title off defending champions Mt Somers Victory A at EA Networks Centre last week.

It was a nail-biting Thursday night final in front of a packed crowd and it was made even more special for one Celtic player.

Mid-court player, turned goal attack, Georgie Kelly is the great, great granddaughter of trophy donors, Mary and John McGee.

The Ashburton couple donated the trophy about 1937, their granddaughter Dawn Bruce says.

Dawn said the donation was likely because her mother, also named Mary, played netball — or basketball as it was in those days — and was also a representative player at the time.

Dawn, nee Sampson, 82, also played for the trophy in her youth.

She played netball, from age 16 through to 28, for Tech Old Girls, which then became Old Collegians.

“We won it 10 years in a row,” she said.

Dawn was sideline to see Celtic’s impressive victory.

Celtic premier 1 netballer Georgie Kelly, centre, holds family-linked McGee Trophy pictured with her mum, Maree Kelly, at left, and Dawn Bruce, at right. Photo Toni Williams

It felt bloody amazing, Dawn said, of having a family member playing for the trophy.

"I thought ‘oh my god, this is pretty awesome’.”

Mt Somers led the charge for most of the game and were ahead by two at half time; 23-21.

Known for their strong third quarter play, many expected Celtic to put the pressure on. However, it was Mt Somers who had a five point lead at the three-quarter mark; 33-28.

Mid Canterbury Netball's ACL Premier 1 netball final between Celtic and Mt Somers. PHOTOS TONI WILLIAMS

Mid-court changes saw Celtic lift their game and, with the pressure back on Mt Somers, mistakes were made.

Celtic, with a narrow lead, took the opportunity to use up time and seal the fate of the trophy, eventually taking the win 44-40.

It was a low scoring match, for a team that went into the game scoring an average of almost 70 goals per game as Celtic had, but it reflected the intense defensive pressure of both sides, making the mid-courters work incredibly hard to get the ball into their shooters.

Full premier results:

ACL Premier 1: first Celtic Auric Electrical A, second Mt Somers Victory A, third College A.

ACL Premier 2: first College B, second Rakaia ProShear, third Southern Canterbury Chiropractic.

ACL Premier 3: first College Y10A, second Celtic Morrison Agri B, third= Methven EuroAgri and Rakaia Martin Excavating and Contracting.