Nominations are open for Mid Canterbury’s Community Honours Awards, and this year there are four categories.

A new Environmental Champions Award now sits alongside three other categories – the Mayor’s Award for Public Service, the Ashburton Medal, and Civic Awards.

Ashburton mayor Liz McMillan said via a statement that the awards were a key way for council to acknowledge the hard work and outstanding efforts of volunteers in the district.

“We are blessed to have many individuals and groups giving their time, money and energy to projects or services that make our district a better place to live, and there is no shortage of worthy recipients.

"I encourage their supporters to put pen to paper when the nomination period begins.”

The Mayor’s Award for Public Service is the highest civic honour bestowed by council and it is given to people of special note who have made a significant and sustained contribution.

The Ashburton Medal honours significant achievement of individuals or teams who have been very successful in their chosen field, and who have made an outstanding contribution to the district.

Civic Awards recognise substantial service, in short-term or long-term projects.

McMillan said the new Environmental Champions Award would recognise contributions to improve environmental and biodiversity, or innovative land management practices.

“We have many groups involved in the conservation and stewardship of our natural resources and it’s great to add this new category.”

The nomination period runs until September 18.

Nomination forms and more information are available online at ashburton.govt.nz/council/community-honours-awards or from the council.

Nominations will be assessed by the mayor and four councillors with a formal awards ceremony on October 21.