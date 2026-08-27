The demolition of Balmoral Hall got under way this week with preparations for asbestos removal.

The asbestos removal and demolition process was due to be completed within 14 weeks, within a budget set in 2024 of $458,000.

Specialist asbestos removal company MBC Environmental has been engaged to manage asbestos removal, while Greg Donaldson Contracting has been awarded the demolition contract.

Council group manager of business support Helen Barnes said in a statement that council recognised it was a much-loved community facility for many people over the years.

“We know Balmoral Hall has played an important role in the community, and that many people have strong memories of time spent there so we understand the start of demolition preparations may be significant for them,” Barnes said.

“As this work gets under way, council’s focus is on making sure the site is managed safely and respectfully, with appropriate protections in place.”

All asbestos-related work was being carried out by suitably qualified specialists under the required health, safety and environmental controls.

Protection measures were in place for the heritage trees on site, and council was working to minimise disruption for neighbours and carpark users in the area.

The existing foundation stone was set to be carefully removed and retained by council as recognition of its connection to the hall’s history.

After the hall debris is removed, the site will be levelled and grassed as an interim measure while future options for the area were considered.

The decision to demolish the hall was made during council’s 2024-34 Long Term Plan consultation and budget process, following community discussion about the building’s future.