Police have named the person who died following a serious crash on Rakaia Highway north of Ashburton on Monday as Bradley Larter, 28, of Ashburton.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time,” a Police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified on Monday at 5.05am of a motor vehicle accident and responded with one rapid response unit, two ambulances and one helicopter.

"Our ambulance staff treated two patients and transported them to Christchurch Public Hospital, one by ambulance and the other by helicopter.”

"Both patients were in serious conditions.”

Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief Andrew Rattray said cutting equipment was used to extricate one of the injured people from a vehicle.

“The road was closed for quite some time while the police investigated, and for us to assist with clearing the road.”

“Our condolences go out to the families and friends concerned,” Rattray said.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.