Some of Ashburton's most care-dependent residents are set to benefit from a new community transport vehicle to get them to and from social outings.

The specially-adapted bus will ferry community members and residents between Elizabeth Street Day Centre and Tuarangi Home, taking people who require full-time care from their homes or residential care for activities and outings.

It has space for four wheelchairs and five fixed seats and was designed specifically for people with high mobility needs.

Berni Marra, general manager for Ashburton and Rural Health Services, said in a statement that the new bus would make a real difference to the lives of those who used the day centre.

“Due to the mobility requirements of these community members, the outings organised by Elizabeth St and Tuarangi Home can be the only time in a week they leave their homes or care facilities.

“The new bus will aid in bringing a level of normalcy, interest and fun to their weeks, and help us provide better access to care for our community requiring more complex care.”

The day centre supports some of the town's most vulnerable people, including those living with dementia and significant health issues, as well as offering support for their carers.

Up to 25 attend the centre each day.

Its activities, outings and exercise programmes were designed to help them stay in their own homes for as long as possible.

Demand is high, and a referral from the Needs Assessment Service co-ordination team was required to secure a spot.

Tuarangi Home, Ashburton's aged residential care facility, cares for people needing hospital-level care as well as those with complex dementia. Its residents will also use the vehicle to get to outings.

Nurse manager integration Julie Broker said the bus opened up more opportunities for community members and residents who might otherwise miss out.

“We're really excited about this vehicle.

“It will mean more of our community with high mobility needs will be able to engage in the day centre and Tuarangi Home activities and outings, which is important for supporting their overall care.”

Health New Zealand bought the vehicle in partnership with IVECO and Auto Transform, which completed the fit-out.

“Getting wheelchair positioning, restraints and access right isn't just about meeting technical requirements,” Auto Transform's Mark Lloyd said.

“It's about giving providers the flexibility to transport people safely and comfortably, whatever their mobility needs. That's what makes this work so rewarding.”

The bus now provides morning pick-ups and afternoon drop-offs for Tuarangi Home residents and community members within the Ashburton town boundary.