Organisers of the Ashburton A&P Show are encouraging the community to get creative and enter something in the home industries competition.

Anything from art, baking, craft, pottery, sewing, quilting, flowers, winemaking to colouring competitions, as well extras for younger exhibitors via the student classes are covered for the two-day event on October 30 and 31.

The show theme is “Where Legacy Grows" which celebrates generations of people who have enjoyed the show over the last 149 years as well as the future generations to come.

“The show is about celebrating local talent, creativity, skill and the things people enjoy making and growing,” Show president Sarah Butterick-Kent says.

“Whether you have been entering for years or have never entered anything before, we would love to see you have a go,” she said.

“You don’t have to be an expert."

New times, new sponsor

This year, the show is also introducing a couple of changes to its judging and opening hours.

Talbot Security Group has come on board a new naming sponsor for the home industries and exhibitors are encouraged to check the show schedule for entry times as judging will take place before the show, on Thursday, to open up the pavilion on Friday morning for all day viewing.

Also changing is the popular pet parade on Saturday.

It will be held by the Bayleys Pet Shed from 11am, to allow children to take part in the grand parade at 2pm.

Entries for the home industries, which close on September 25, can be made online via showday.online/show/ashburton

Other classes at the show include Perendale sheep, alpacas, goats, horses, poultry, young stock, wool, grain and seed, showjumping, Highland dancing, dog trials and shearing.

Keep up to date via ashburtonshow.co.nz or Ashburton Show Facebook page.