Methven couple John and Mel McCaw were named Arable Farmers of the Year at an awards ceremony in Christchurch on Thursday night.

Almost 500 people packed the Air Force Museum of NZ in Wigram for the fourth annual 2026 Arable Awards to find out who the winners of seven categories were.

The McCaws took out the Arable Farmer of the Year award and Seed Grower of the Year title. The Maize Grower of the Year award went to Mark Shera from Ashburton, the Cereal Grower of the Year was Andrew and Amy Darling from Timaru, and the Positive Environmental Impact Grower of the Year went to Lovett Family Farms.

The judges said they were impressed by the simplicity of the McCaws’ arable rotation, their understanding of crop performance, and strategic integration of multiple arable crops and livestock classes.

Good profitability is achieved alongside sustainability, with use of trees, cover crops, and tillage practices beneficial to soil conservation.

John has also chaired the Federated Farmers Herbage Seed Subsection for the past six years.

Earlier this year, he was named Federated Farmers Arable Advocate for the Year, with then Arable chair David Birkett calling his contribution to the sector "exceptional and hugely valuable”.

"The intellect and the balanced approach he brings to advocacy is outstanding."

Thursday night’s award ceremony also saw three individuals and a couple join the Arable Hall of Fame: John Mckay, John McKenzie, Eric and Maxine Watson and (the late) Murray Kelly.

Mckay has been managing director of South Pacific Seeds (SPS) since it started in the early 1990s. Over that time, it has grown to be New Zealand’s largest vegetable seed production company.

"With SPS, John developed production systems and grower networks that enabled arable farmers to successfully produce specialist seed crops such as carrot, radish, Chinese cabbage, and he has worked hard to develop new markets for those seeds, particularly in Asia," Mckay’s Hall of Fame citation read.

"He is also recognised for his investment and contribution to industry research and capability."

McKenzie has also been a significant figure in New Zealand's pasture seed and forage industry for several decades.

McKenzie’s citation read: "Across many roles, John’s influence extended beyond seed sales into commercial plant breeding, research commercialisation, export-oriented agribusiness, integration of science and farming practice and the development of New Zealand forage genetics for global markets."

The Watsons have been focused on arable farming at their property in Wakanui, near Ashburton, for over 30 years.

Throughout that time, they have been proactive and positive supporters of the arable industry.

They achieved a Guinness World Record for wheat yields twice and Eric has worked closely with researchers throughout his farming career.

"The Watsons’ farm has hosted dozens of grain and seed trials, and Eric has always been generous in sharing his knowledge and advice with other growers, young or old, local or international," the Hall of Fame citation reads.

Kelly, who died earlier this year, was a senior research agronomist at PGG Wrightson Seeds, where he and his team researched and developed techniques to increase seed yields and improve production to get the most out of crops.

Kelly was a great communicator who was generous in sharing his knowledge and enjoyed mentoring the next generation of seed researchers.

Growers regarded him as "a walking encyclopedia on all aspects of seed production".

Marty and Georgina Skurr, who work the Canterbury land Marty’s great-grandfather started farming in the 1920s, took out the Innovation Award.

What began as a desire to add value to the grain produced on their farm has grown into a thriving on-farm stone-ground flour business, creating a direct connection between grower and consumer.

The couple manage every step of the process, from growing and harvesting the grain through to milling, marketing and selling the final product.

Other 2026 Arable Award winners are:

Working Together Award - The SCID Rebuild Team

Positive Environmental Impact Award - Lovett Family Farms

Agronomist of the Year - Sean Mulligan

United Wheat Growers Feed Wheat Award - Andrew and Amy Darling from Adar Farming Ltd

United Wheat Growers Milling Wheat Award - Dan and Tash White from Willowbank Ag

United Wheat Growers Premium Milling Wheat Award - Robin and Lisa Kingsbury from Tahuri Farm

-Allied Media