Rakaia School is planning a new concrete wheels track designed around the concept of the braided Rakaia River, assistant principal Natasha Jenkins says.

"We realised our connection to the river is very important. It will even have a bridge,” she said.

The pupil-led project was still in the planning stages but had involved some school-wide brainstorming and visits to other schools with completed projects.

“We held a class 'design' our wheels track competition,” she said.

"The (school) council then met and took the best ideas from each class design and created a draft plan for a track.”

Pupils first voiced the idea at the beginning of the year, fed their thoughts to the school council, who in turn raised it at its next meeting.

"At the meeting we voted and a concrete wheels track was decided to be the major project our council would work on across, and beyond this year.”

To help with the final design, representatives from the school visited different concrete tracks at six Christchurch schools.

She said they “asked questions, made notes, and took lots of photos”.

"We will meet early next term to finalise our draft plan. We will then need to consult with a bike track designer or expert to finalise it.”

"All the wonderful ideas will need to toned back because they have realised how expensive a track is to build.”

Jenkins said they were keen for community help with major fundraising opportunities and expert support with design and planning, guidance with grant applications or possibly materials and construction support.

“Help in any way is always appreciated, ” she said.

"The project will not only be a school asset but a community one. If anyone has any great ideas or where we can seek support please get in touch.”