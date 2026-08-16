Insufficient national action to reduce emissions is undermining Canterbury’s efforts to address climate change, the region's environmental steward says.

The Climate Change Commission's latest monitoring report on greenhouse gas emissions reductions echoes concerns raised by Environment Canterbury (Ecan) in November, regional council chairperson Dr Deon Swiggs said.

In a report released last month, the commission said climate disruption and economic impacts in New Zealand were growing, and greater and more durable emissions reductions were needed to manage these risks.

‘‘Delaying action increases disruption and costs for households and the economy, and narrows the country’s options.’’

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said the Government would formally respond to the report in October.

Swiggs said Ecan expressed similar concerns in its submission on the Government's amended second emissions reduction plan last year.

‘‘The council has consistently advocated for strong, co-ordinated and enduring action to reduce emissions.

‘‘The commission's report has found the rate of reduction needs to more than double, and that the window to act on the third emissions budget and the 2030 methane target is one to two years.’’

Ecan did not have a role is setting emissions targets, but it faced increased costs in adaptation if targets were not met, Swiggs said.

Flood protection, river management and coastal hazards were largely funded by ratepayers.

‘‘There is still no settled national framework for who pays for adaptation. That's the bill our communities face if the transition is slower than planned.’’

The regional council had a role to play in meeting emissions targets through providing public transport, improving air quality and home heating, land and water management, and ‘‘our own organisational footprint’’, he said.

The council also monitored and reported on regional emissions.

Swiggs said it was too early to say what impact the Government’s Resource Management Act reforms, the Natural Environment and Planning Bills, will have on councils’ ability to meet emissions’ targets.

‘‘Based on the proposals so far, the reforms would continue to separate emissions reduction policy from resource management decision-making, with greenhouse gas emissions primarily addressed through the Climate Change Response Act.

‘‘The proposals also strengthen requirements to consider climate change adaptation through regional spatial planning, which we support in principle.’’

But it would depend on the final legislation, and whether councils received ‘‘the funding and tools to support successful regional spatial planning, emissions reduction and climate adaptation’’, Swiggs said.

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum, which represents the region’s 10 mayors and Ecan, launched the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan in December 2024.

The plan provides a framework for how the 11 Canterbury councils can work together to support ‘‘a transition to a low-emissions, climate-resilient future’’, Swiggs said.

‘‘It doesn't substitute national policy settings.’’