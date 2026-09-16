The road works on State Highway 1 in Canterbury, which have been causing up to 45-minute delays for motorists, are due to be completed next Thursday.

The section of State Highway 1/Hinds Highway south of Tinwald was badly affected by potholes after recent storms and was being rebuilt this week, with 30km/h speed limits, single lanes and stop/go traffic management in place.

A spokesperson for the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said: “While these delays will be disruptive, the pay-off is that the improvement/future-proofing of the highway will be significant.

“The stabilisation, rebuild of the road and new chip seal will make it more durable and resistant to rutting and potholes that became widespread after a heavy rain event in July when water infiltrated the road seal.”

“From Tuesday, September 22 onwards, people can expect two lanes of traffic to be restored but the temporary speed limit reduction will remain in place for a couple of days while the new chip seal on the highway beds in.”