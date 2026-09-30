The Methven Rodeo Club has donated $40,000 to community groups in the district.

And is major sponsor of this year’s Springston Trophy.

President Andrew Hart said the club donates the majority of their profits to support local organisations, groups and initiatives.

‘‘This year alone, we have been able to give more than $40,000 back to our local community, which is something our club and committee are extremely proud of,” Hart said.

The Springston Trophy is running in Ashburton and Rakaia from tomorrow.

“For us, supporting the Springston Trophy is another way of investing in and supporting the rural community we are part of,” he said.

‘‘Events like this take a huge amount of work from organisers, volunteers, competitors, families and sponsors, and we are delighted to play a part in helping make the event happen.”

Members were pleased they could support the trophy which was a high calibre event running for more than 50 years.

“We see it as a fantastic event that celebrates horsemanship, skill, competition and, importantly, the strong rural and equestrian community that we are proud to be part of.

“While rodeo and the Springston Trophy are different events, there is a strong connection through dedication, teamwork and the commitment of competitors and their horses.

‘‘We have a huge amount of respect for the time, preparation and skill that goes into competing at this level.

“We are fortunate to have the support of our local community, sponsors and volunteers, and we believe it is important to give back wherever we can,” Hart said.

“We would like to wish all competitors involved in the Springston Trophy the very best of luck,’’ Hart said.

‘‘We hope everyone has a fantastic event, and we look forward to seeing the trophy continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”

The club is gearing up for their own big event with the annual Methven Rodeo at the Methven Showgrounds on October 25 starting at 8.30am.

The event attracts more than 6000 people and includes bareback, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling and team roping.