Training in rural settings is crucial to strengthening the rural workforce, a Health NZ boss says.

Bernice Marra, general manager of rural services for Canterbury, said training such as the Rural Health Academic Centre Ashburton, gave the workforce a real understanding of rural healthcare which helped them build expertise and connections that encouraged them to return.

‘‘We want people living in rural areas to enjoy long, healthy lives, supported by a health system that understands and responds to their unique needs,” Marra said, in a statement.

‘‘We know that growing a sustainable rural workforce is essential if we are to provide consistent, high-quality care closer to home for rural communities.

"That’s why initiatives like RHACA are important not only for Ashburton, but also for strengthening rural healthcare across the country.”

Health New Zealand is helping grow and sustain the rural health workforce through rural-focused education, training and research at the centre.

Based at Ashburton Hospital, one of New Zealand’s largest secondary rural hospitals, it is a collaboration between Health New Zealand, the University of Otago, the Mackenzie Charitable Foundation and the Advance Ashburton Community Foundation.

One of its flagship education offerings is the University of Otago’s Rural Medical Immersion Programme which places fifth-year medical students in rural communities for a full academic year to learn alongside experienced clinicians across hospitals, general practices and community settings.

University of Otago research has found graduates of the programme are six times more likely than their peers to go on to work as rural doctors.

About 20 per cent of New Zealanders live in rural communities, where accessing healthcare can be more challenging.

Hannah Wilkinson is one of 25 students to complete the programme since it started in 2020 and has since returned to Ashburton Hospital as a house officer.

‘‘In a smaller hospital, you get to know the people you work with really well, and there are often more opportunities to get involved and learn practically,” she said.

“We’re learning to be adaptable, work closely with other health professionals and often manage a broad range of health issues.”