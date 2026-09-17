Hampstead School, Ashburton Intermediate School and Ashburton College all tasted success at the recent Flava Fest at Arowhenua Marae.

It’s an annual cultural event showcasing kapa haka, visual arts, and performing arts for schools across Mid and South Canterbury. It was held last Friday and Saturday.

Ashburton Intermediate School (AIS) successfully defended their title from last year and also won the Teina Kapa Haka award for overall best primary school.

Kapa haka teacher Bernadine Stephens-Tahuri, acknowledged Hakatere’s huge contribution to the festival.

"We had heaps support from whānau and those who brought their kids along.

"Overall it was a good day,” she said.

Hampstead’s Nga Mokopuna o Hakatere kapa haka group was in the competitive section for the first time and took home three awards; best pronunciation, most innovative and best dressed.

Ashburton Intermediate defended their Teina Kapa Haka best Primary School Award from last year and secured the Overall Winner Award on aggregate points for the second year running.Photo: Facebook Page

They also tied in first place with AIS for the best primary male and wahine awards.

Kaea Teina Tane was awarded to Rongo Nipu-Rogan of Hampstead and Taupiri Uuani of AIS, while Kaea Teina Wahine was awarded to Eivinah Pita of Hampstead and and Ofa Tutu’u of AIS.

Hampstead School acting principal Lois Eaton said to pupils on stage performing with such pride, was “a very special moment.

“I couldn't have been prouder of our tamariki,” she said.

"From the moment they walked on to that stage, they owned it.”

Ashburton College’s kapa haka group, Te Wairua o Maata Waka, collected the Tuakana Kapa Haka — best secondary school award and Thomas Stephens-Tahuri won the Kaea Tuakana Tane — best secondary male award.

Māori and Pacific liaison Mārie Maeva, of Ashburton College, said she “could not be prouder of every tauira who stood on that stage and gave everything they had.”

"To all the kura, tauira, kaiako, kaitātaki, whānau and supporters who continue to strengthen kapa haka across Hakatere and beyond - tēnā koutou katoa,” Maeva said.

Also taking part were Te Whānau O Hākatere and in the non competitive section, Our Lady of the Snows and Ashburton Borough School.