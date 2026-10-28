Warm ‘blue-bird’ weather drew thousands of people to the R&R Precision Spreading Methven Rodeo in Methven on Sunday.

Fans of all ages flowed through the gates, spread out picnic blankets and settled in to watch cowboys and barrel racers in action.

It was a good atmosphere.

A police spokesperson said there were no issues, low intoxication, and no arrests.

The Methven Rodeo is now one of the largest rodeo's in New Zealand regularly drawing crowds of more than 6000 people to the annual Labour Weekend Sunday.

Photographer Kim Berquist of Kim Berquist Photography was on hand to capture the day’s events and enjoyed her day in Methven in the 21.5 degree temperature.

Two degrees cooler than the day before.

She said the odd wind gust didn’t cause any issues and thankfully “temperatures didn’t reach the heights of the day before.”