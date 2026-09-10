School students at Journey’s End, North Loburn, are enjoying a new bus shelter - the culmination of a four-year community effort.

Local residents are grateful for the contributions of local businesses that swung in behind the project to get it over the line, with Totalspan providing an Undercover Kids kitset shelter.

Totalspan saw the need and was happy to provide the kitset; Gemmell Contracting supplied the shingle and premix for the project; and Loburn Sawmill provided the timber for the seating.

Locals have named the shelter after North Loburn resident Sean Lester to acknowledge his four-year effort in pulling together the project and getting council approval. The shelter sits on the corner of Smarts and Feathers roads.

Smarts is an unsealed single lane road that made it hard for the large Rangiora High School buses to turn around during school runs. The high school students are therefore picked up at the intersection. Before the shelter, they had to either wait there in poor weather, or parents waited with them in cars until the bus arrived.

photo by Catherine Sellin.