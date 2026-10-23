Election candidates have debated the role councils play in ensuring food security during an election event in Canterbury.

Candidates from the National, Labour, New Zealand First and Green parties attended the event organised by Food Secure North Canterbury, at the Rangiora RSA Club on Wednesday.

Communities in North Canterbury have rallied in response to earthquakes, drought, weather events, flooding and Covid-19 lockdowns, with Food Secure North Canterbury established as part of the community response to the 2020 lockdown.

During the debate, candidates were asked what role councils should play in ensuring food security for North Canterbury.

Sitting Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey (National) said councils "are a good entity to bring people and agencies together", including the support from the Waimakariri and Hurunui councils in forming Food Secure North Canterbury.

The Government has established "ongoing baseline funding for the wider food-distribution network", with $8 million a year provided in Budget 2026 for national and regional food-distribution infrastructure.

Separate funding streams are available through the Ministry of Social Development, with North Canterbury food rescue charity Satisfy among the organisations receiving funding.

National has proposed splitting Foodstuffs into two national chains, subject to a Commerce Commission appraisal, and plans to continue removing barriers for new operators.

Labour list MP Dan Rosewarne said councils were ideally placed to respond to local needs, but could be constrained by legislation.

A former New Zealand Army major, Mr Rosewarne recalled being part of the response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in November 2016 in Kaikōura, where it took three days to get approval for the army to set up its desalination plant to provide fresh water to residents.

“We have a role to play in removing barriers so councils can get on and do what they need to do.”

Labour plans to address “price gouging” by supermarkets and to separate the wholesale and retail divisions of Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

"Food is life" . . . Candidates debate food policy at a Vote for Kai election meeting at the Rangiora RSA Club, including Kahurangi Carter (Greens, left), Matt Doocey (National), Elizabeth Mundt (New Zealand First) and Dan Rosewarne (Labour). Photo: David Hill

Green Party list MP Kahurangi Carter said the Christchurch City Council has developed its own food resilience policy which looks at the whole food system.

The council brought in food producers and growers, including several from North Canterbury, supermarkets, food banks, community gardens, food forests and the Christchurch City Mission, she said.

“It gave a real, clear view of where food systems are working really well and where do we need to do more work.”

The Green Party has developed its own food strategy, Affordable Kai, with plans to buy 120 supermarkets from Foodstuffs and Woolworths to create KiwiMart, and also wants fairer contracts for food producers.

“We love food, food is life,” Ms Carter said.

New Zealand First candidate Elizabeth Mundt, who is a Selwyn district councillor, said councils need to be realistic about what they can achieve with a four percent rates cap.

As a landowner, councils could make land available for initiatives such as community gardens and food forests, she said.

“Councils can be enablers of food banks and they play a key role in working with communities.”

New Zealand First wants the Commerce Commission to have more powers, and plans to split Foodstuffs into two co-operatives.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.