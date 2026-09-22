A Canterbury high school is mourning the death of a popular teacher and former student who “inspired many with her love of science”.

A Rangiora High School spokesperson said in a statement Kathryn Cunningham was diagnosed with stage 4 incurable cancer in July last year and died last weekend.

“It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Kathryn Cunningham passed away,” the statement read.

The science faculty teacher had been on extended leave while she received treatment for breast cancer.

“Mrs Cunningham (formerly Miss Bailey) began teaching in the science faculty in 2010.

“Kathryn was an excellent educator who inspired many students with her love of science and the natural world.

“She was also a proud ex-student of Rangiora High School from the year 13 class of 2004.

“Much loved as a colleague, teacher and friend, Kathryn will be deeply missed by our school community.

“We send our condolences and love to Kathryn’s family at this very sad time.”

The Givealittle page was set up in March to help Kathryn, her husband Simon, and her young daughter Tui. Photo: givealittle.co.nz/cause/please-support-kathryn-and-her-young-family

A Givealittle page set up in March to support Kathryn and her family had raised almost $14,000 on Wednesday.

The page said Kathryn discovered a lump while breastfeeding her daughter in late 2022.

“Just a week before Christmas (2022), she received the devastating diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer,” the Givealittle page said.

"Throughout 2023, Kathryn fought through intensive treatment, including chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation.

“Things were looking positive, and she transitioned to hormone blockers with a real sense of hope for the future.

“However, in July 2025, the journey took a heartbreaking turn. Kathryn was diagnosed with stage 4 incurable cancer.”

It soon spread to her bones and liver. Following several hospitalisations for infections, Kathryn has had to switch back to chemotherapy.

The page said she had intended to get back to the classroom earlier this year. “But the reality of exhaustion and chronic pain” would not allow her to go back to work.

A memorial service will be held at 2.00pm on Monday 28 September at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, Rangiora.

-Allied Media