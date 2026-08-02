North Canterbury residents are being reminded to follow outdoor burning rules when lighting up in their backyard.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) received 71 smoke complaints across the region in June, prompting council staff to issue a reminder.

Complaints have been relating to smoke from outdoor burns drifting beyond property boundaries and affecting neighbouring homes.

ECan northern compliance team leader Brian Reeves said several complaints relate to a misunderstanding about where outdoor burning is allowed.

‘‘We’re seeing complaints where people assume outdoor burning is fine, but that’s not always the case,’’ Mr Reeves said.

‘‘In Waitaha Canterbury, outdoor burning generally isn’t allowed on residential properties, and in other areas the rules still require you to manage smoke, so it doesn’t affect your neighbours.’’

Regardless of where you are, smoke must not create a nuisance beyond the property boundary, he said.

Outdoor burning rules are based on property size.

Properties under two hectares are generally not permitted to carry out outdoor burning, while larger properties may be able to burn certain materials if they meet a range of conditions.

‘‘Even where outdoor burning is allowed, people need to think about where the smoke is going and who it might affect,’’ Mr Reeves said.

‘‘Burning dry vegetation, checking the weather conditions and choosing the right day can make a big difference to how much smoke is produced.

‘‘A little planning can help avoid smoke affecting neighbours and reduce the likelihood of complaints.’’

Household rubbish, plastics, tyres, rubber and treated timber must never be burned, he said.

Dry vegetation produces less smoke than wet or green material.

If you are unsure, check the outdoor burning rules before lighting up at ecan.govt.nz/outdoorburning, or call 0800 324 636 for advice.