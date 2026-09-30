Kate and Bruce Nichol lived in Cheviot for nearly a decade and have fully embraced the rural lifestyle.

Coming from a nursing background, Kate has helped many individuals, firstly as a home help and carer for Access, then with her involvement with ACC and palliative care through the Florence Nightingale organisation.

Volunteering her time to many in need of extra help and making sure vulnerable people are managing is something Kate is known for around the Cheviot community.

She has been the driving force behind the Cheviot museum refurbishment, working with specialist archivists and architects.

She became a life member of the Cheviot Historical Records Society in 2018 and president in 2021.

Countless hours have been spent over several years checking and updating records, organising records into dated boxes for easy reference, photographing images and setting up a computer database.

Kate can even be found at the museum when it’s closed, checking ancestors' records and genealogy for enquirers.

Bruce Nichol. Photo: Supplied by Hurunui District Council

Bruce’s skills lie in noticing people in need, and connecting them with the help they need.

In 2018, Bruce started the MenzShed in Cheviot, which has gone from strength to strength creating an active meeting place for men and their many varied skills.

With Bruce’s resilience, organisational and people skills, the MenzShed has continued to develop into a well-resourced, active, inclusive place for men to meet and share their skills.

Bruce has been the Cheviot Civil Defence co-ordinator since 2019, working with others to make sure it runs smoothly.

He recruits members, updates wardens and phone trees, attends various meetings and trainings, liaises with the council and community members.