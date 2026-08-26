Farmers, winegrowers, viticulturists and rural communities across North Canterbury will have the opportunity to hear from Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata VC when the Rural Support Trust’s “I’m good... are you?” series comes to Waipara next month.

The event will be held at the Waipara Winehouse on Thursday, September 24, bringing rural people together for an evening focused on connection, resilience and navigating the pressures that come with rural life.

Following the success of a previous “I’m good... are you?” event in Dunsandel for the arable sector, North Canterbury Rural Support Trust chose Waipara, in the heart of the region’s wine-growing area, to make the event accessible to winegrowers and viticulturists as well as farmers.

North Canterbury Rural Support Trust wellness coordinator Jenny Cations-Brown says many people across the region continue to face significant pressure from weather, financial uncertainty and difficult growing conditions.

“Erratic climate conditions remain a challenge for farmers and growers in this area, and some are already planning for what may be an extremely dry summer,” she says.

“Winegrowers have also been squeezed by structural oversupply within the industry, which means some may be facing low returns on their yield.”

Ms Cations-Brown says Willie Apiata’s ability to connect with rural audiences goes well beyond his military achievements.

“Willie carries a huge amount of mana in New Zealand, but his ability to connect so deeply with rural people comes from shared values and a story many people can relate to.

“He has deep rural roots, having grown up in the small, remote community of Te Kaha on the East Coast. “His grandfather worked in forestry and farming and his grandmother worked in market gardens.

“He understands isolated communities, the connection people have with the land and what it can take to overcome hurdles in life.”

Willie Apiata was awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery under fire during service in Afghanistan.

During the “I’m good... are you?” events, he speaks candidly about his own experiences, the challenges he has faced and the things that have helped him navigate difficult periods in his life.

Ms Cations-Brown says creating opportunities for rural people to step away from their properties and spend time with others can be far more important than simply having a night out.

“When your family, your finances and your working days are all bound to the same piece of land, that land can sometimes start to feel like a pressure cooker,” she says.

“Getting off the property, connecting with other people and realising ‘it’s not just me’ can make a real difference.

“For some people, asking for help is difficult. But over a glass of wine, a grazing table and a conversation with someone who speaks from the heart, it may give people permission to talk about what is really going on.”

Ms Cations-Brown says Willie’s relaxed and conversational approach is one of the reasons his story resonates so strongly.

“He speaks from the heart about his own struggles and about how he grounded himself through his love of horses.

“Listening to a highly decorated soldier openly talk about mental exhaustion can help people recognise some of those same signs of hidden stress in themselves.

“We hope people leave knowing that experiencing pressure does not make them unusual, and that talking about it and staying connected to the people around you really matters.”

The event is part of a national Rural Support Trust wellbeing series designed to bring rural people together in relaxed and supportive environments and encourage open conversations around mental wellbeing and connection.

The Rural Support Trust is part of a nationwide network providing free and confidential support to farmers, growers and rural communities through challenging times.

National event partners supporting the initiative include BDO, Craigs Investment Partners, Fonterra, Greenlea Foundation Trust, Property Brokers, Farmlands, Fruitfed Supplies, Pioneer, Power Farming, Rabobank, Ravensdown and Rural Industry Leaders.

Community partners are New Zealand Young Farmers and Farmstrong.