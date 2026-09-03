An “exquisitely crisp’’ image, titled Just Home from School, took out the Champion Image at the recent Rangiora Photographic Society’s Environmental Portrait competition.

Julia Rae of Gisborne, said Dave Hart’s photo, was an evenly lit scene with “oddles of small details that give so many insights’’.

"I also like the contrast between order — the records all in a line — and disorder, with the unmade bed and school jacket casually tossed aside.

Results were:

A Grade Honours: A Woman of Science – Dave Hart; Just Home from School – Dave Hart; Ceremonial Dig – Rose Kerrin; Street Food Vendors – Allan McGregor; A Valid Employee – Eunice Belk; Train Driver – Colleen Linnell; The Hat Seller – Colleen Linnell; A Swich Dish – Monita Baird.

B Grade: No Pressure – Garry Norman; Butcher at Animal Market – Jurgen Suppan.

C Grade: Get Over it – Lynley Solitt; Captivated – Em Watt

Best In Grade: A: Just Home from School – Dave Hart. B equal: Butcher at Animal Market – Jurgen Suppan, No Pressure – Garry Norman. C: Captivated – Em Watt