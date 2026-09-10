Excitement is building as the date for the 16th Kaikoura Hop approaches.

The theme of this years event is 100 years of Route 66, along with celebrating 100 years of Pontiac, 100 years of Penrite Oil, and also celebrating 100 years since Marilyn Munro was born.

The premier South Island car show is also the place to be for those who enjoy great entertainment, good food, live music and plenty of fun.

Once again it will raise funds for the Kaikoura Coastguard , and will run over five days, starting with the rest home cruise on Wednesday September 16 — offering a fun and variety filled programme — through to the farewell breakfast on Sunday 20.

The Rest Home Run and Cruise started several years ago with the idea being to connect local car enthusiasts with the towns senior residents.

Drivers meet at the racecourse at 10am and cruise to the rest home to collect passengers for a nostalgic morning cruise around the town. I

It is an event designed to bring the joy of the car festival directly to those who cannot easily attend the weekend shows, ensuring everyone in the community is part of the celebration.

The Twilight Light Up Cruise Parade on Friday night is a firm favourite for both participants and locals who line the streets to appreciate the vehicles as they rumble by.

The cruise is open to everyone and starts off from the racecourse at 7pm, meandering around South Bay, then up Beach Road to the Top Shop, then back down Beach Road to the seal colony, where the cars then make their way back through town, finishing up back at the racecourse.

Impressive line up . . . Some of the many cars on display at last years Kaikoura Hop. Photo: Susie Milne

As well as the usual favourites like the rocker cover racing, which is back by popular demand, there are also a few new attractions on offer this year.

The new pageant category 'Queen of the Jungle' provides the opportunity to show off a classic leopard print, or any animal print. There are also some new Kaikoura Hop 100 years of Route 66 charms which will be available at the Hop Shop.

Founder and organiser Doug O'Callahan said registrations are looking good this year.

"We were expecting registrations to be down a bit with the economy as it is, but they are looking great.

"A lot of regulars are coming back too, even from the North Island, which we were a bit surprised about due to the economy.

Big attraction . . .The 2025 Kaikoura Hop drew a good crowd. Photo: Susie Milne

Along with the fun and variety, Mr O'Callahan acknowledges the Hop is also good for the economy.

"The purpose of the Hop when it originally started was to shorten the winter season and lengthen the summer season - that's why it's in September - to create a bit of movement in the economy," he said.

"We are looking forward to having another exciting year, with lots of fun as always. Come along and be part of it - we are looking forward to it."

Programme

Wednesday September 16

Drivers meet at the racecourse at 10am and cruise to the rest home to collect passengers for a nostalgic morning cruise around the town.

Bollards Plus Early Bird Quiz Night 7pm at the Sudima Hotel conference room where there will be lively and fun debate around classic car general knowledge trivia.

Thursday September 17

Gumball Rally / Cruise will be held during the day, and the Gumball Rally movie - one of the very first drive in movies - will be shown at the drive-in movies at 7pm at the South Bay racecourse.

Friday September 18

Poker Run during the day with five different stops around the Kaikoura township with fun activities at each stop. Prizes and Trophies to be won. If you love a theme the poker run colour code is black, gold and red.

Friday Night Light Up Cruise Parade. The Twilight Night Cruise is open to everyone, starting off from the racecourse at 7pm.

Saturday September 19

Car show, markets, trade sites, live music, food trucks, entertainment.

The rocker cover racing is on at 11am. At noon there will be a dress-up celebration of 100 years of Marilyn Munro. This is not part of the pageant, but there will be a trophy and sash for best dressed Marilyn as well as prizes and giveaways. There will be enough time to enter the Marilyn section and also the pageant.

Pin Up Pageant: A new category this year is Queen of the Jungle, to show off a classic leopard print, or any animal print. Gather together at 12.30pm to get your numbers, and the pageant will start at 1pm. Register on the day.

Pageant categories: Miss Kaikoura Hop, Teen, Junior, Tiny-tots, Kaikoura Hop Coolest Dude, Master Kaikoura Hop, Coolest Dude, Queen of the Jungle - animal print.

After Dark Party/Dance at the South Bay Racecourse where Mike Cole will be entertaining all night long.

Sunday September 20

Farewell Buffet Breakfast at the Sudima Hotel 8am to 10am.

For more information and details around entry to the various activities and categories check out the Kaikoura Hop website https://www.kaikourahop.co.nz/ and also the Kaikoura Hop facebook page.