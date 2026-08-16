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North Canterbury

MADE IN NORTH CANTERBURY Pie Trail bigger than ever

Tasties pie . . . The Parnassus Roadhouse crew with their Tastiest Pie award following the latest MADE in NORTH CANTERBURY Pie Trail coming to an end. Photo: Supplied
Tasties pie . . . The Parnassus Roadhouse crew with their Tastiest Pie award following the latest MADE in NORTH CANTERBURY Pie Trail coming to an end. Photo: Supplied
Tasties pie . . . The Parnassus Roadhouse crew with their Tastiest Pie award following the latest MADE in NORTH CANTERBURY Pie Trail coming to an end. Photo: Supplied
By Kelly Lynch, Digital Marketer at Enterprise North Canterbury
Sunday, August 16, 2026
Canterbury|North Canterbury
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