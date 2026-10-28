Farmers are making positive changes to the way they manage waste.

Rural Waste Sorted NZ is supporting these efforts by bringing together practical advice, farmer-led insights and information on waste and recycling programmes.

A new website has been launched to make farm waste management easier to understand and easier to put into practice, whether farmers are just getting started or already taking steps to reduce waste.

Rural Waste Sorted NZ brings together information, resources and videos to help farmers find practical waste solutions that work for their farm.

Dairy farmer and Rural Waste Sorted NZ ambassador Trish Rankin says most farmers are motivated by a desire to care for the land and leave it in good condition for future generations.

"There's that real spirit of kaitiakitanga. Farmers want to make sure waste ends up in the right place.

"My vision for rural waste is that there is a solution for every waste stream that comes onto a farm, and that doing the right thing is easy and affordable. If I buy something, there should be a way to manage the packaging it comes in."

Learning from other farmers

A key feature of the website is a seven-part video series featuring farmers and industry representatives sharing their experiences and practical ideas for managing waste.

The videos explore topics such as:

why better waste management matters

common farm waste streams

working with staff and suppliers

practical ways to get started

finding the right recycling and disposal options

where to find further support.

Finding solutions that work

The website also brings together information about existing recycling and waste programmes from around New Zealand, helping farmers find options that are relevant to their region.

Rather than promoting a one-size-fits-all approach, Rural Waste Sorted NZ encourages farmers to start with practical steps that suit their own operation.

Rural Waste Sorted NZ spokesperson and Otago regional waste officer Anna Robinson says the website is designed to support farmers wherever they are on their waste reduction journey.

"Farmers are already making positive changes to the way they manage waste on farm.

"The video series is particularly useful for people looking for practical ideas and a place to start. It brings together helpful information and resources for farmers across the country."

Working together to reduce rural waste

Environment Canterbury is one of several organisations supporting the initiative, alongside NZ Landcare Trust, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Waitaki District Council and Dunedin City Council.

Find out more by visiting the Rural Waste Sorted NZ website.