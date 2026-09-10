The memories flowed onstage and backstage during the Rangiora Town Hall’s centenary celebrations at the weekend.

Dancers and musicians from around the district took centre stage in two shows on Saturday, while the doors were opened for a backstage tour on Sunday morning.

Black tie event . . . Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Philip Redmond came dressed for the occasion at the Rangiora Town Hall’s centenary cocktail party on Sunday evening.

The weekend culminated with a cocktail party hosted by Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon on Sunday evening.

Mr Gordon said the town hall was a ‘‘much-loved’’ building which had been at the heart of community life since it opened in 1926.

‘‘Generations of people have come through its doors to perform, be entertained and come together, creating countless memories along the way.’’

He was joined by descendants of former Rangiora Mayoress Robina McIntosh, who officially opened the town hall in 1926, to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion.

Back to the future . . . Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon (second from right), was joined by descendants of former Rangiora Mayoress Robina McIntosh, who officially opened the Rangiora Town Hall in 1926, to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion. Robina’s great-granddaughters Liz O’Grady (left), of Ohoka, and Jane Evans (second left), of Christchurch, were joined by their children Nathan and Zara O’Grady, and Jacob Evans.

This was followed by the cake cutting, with Mr Gordon being joined by North Canterbury Academy of Music founder Julia Holcroft and Stewart Ross, of Fulton Ross Team Architects.

Mrs Holcroft reflected on the establishment of the academy in the town hall in 1983 and efforts to grow performing arts in the community.

Mr Ross spoke about the restoration and strengthening of the town hall, after it was closed in December 2011 for earthquake strengthening and refurbishment.

A home for music . . . Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon holds the microphone while Julia Holcroft reflects on the early years of the North Canterbury Academy of Music in the Rangiora Town Hall.

Town Hall Cinemas director Jeremy Stewart spoke about responding to a newspaper advertisement seeking a movie theatre operator, later reopening with three modern cinemas in 2015.

Saturday’s showcase featured performances by North Canterbury Musicals, Rangiora RSA Brass Band, North Canterbury Academy of Music, Hartley School of Performing Arts, North Canterbury School of Dance, Jenna McKenzie School of Dance, Rangiora Players and other local entertainers.

Cake caking . . . Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon (centre) was joined by Stewart Ross (left), of Fulton Ross Team Architects, and North Canterbury Academy of Music founder Julia Holcroft in cutting the cake to mark the Rangiora Town Hall’s centenary.

The showcase was directed by Dale Hartley-Brown, with local entertainers and former Hartley School of Performing Arts students Bryony Jamison and Ciaran Searle as MCs.

Sunday’s peek behind the curtains was a chance for the public to go behind the scenes for a tour of the backstage, including dressing rooms and rehearsal rooms, and to see the cast and crew in action.

The centenary programme was fittingly printed by Wilson Print, after Wilson Brothers Print produced the original souvenir programme for the opening concert in 1926.