Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is calling on the Government to pause referrals of Fast-track housing projects while key issues are addressed.

Waimakariri Mayor and LGNZ vice president Dan Gordon says he welcomed the Government’s announcement of Tuesday, September 15, to ensure councils can set appropriate development contributions.

But the Government needs to go further, he says.

“We welcome the Government's decision to include projects with a substantive application already lodged.

“This strengthening of development contributions was one of the recommendations in LGNZ's four-point plan to ensure growth pays for growth and communities aren't left carrying costs they didn't create.”

Several councils including the Waimakariri District Council have called on the Government to pause and review housing developments being considered under the Fast-track approvals process.

“LGNZ has developed a four-point plan to maintain public confidence in Fast-track housing and the Government’s wider housing agenda,” Mr Gordon said.

This included extending changes to development contributions to include projects which had already applied for consideration through the Fast-track process.

Fast-track panels needed to consider the cumulative effect multiple projects could have on a given area, Mr Gordon says.

LGNZ also wants the Government to commission a longer-term review of Fast-track housing to “right-size” its role in the context of the new planning system.

“Some Fast-track housing projects are placing enormous strain on existing infrastructure rather than directing growth to areas that are ready for it, particularly in rural areas,” Mr Gordon says.

“We’ve also seen some projects in flood-prone areas or projects that rely on privately provided infrastructure with no clear plan for long-term infrastructure ownership, maintenance and operation.

“These projects risk leaving local communities with significant costs in the future.”

Mr Gordon says Fast-track housing applications should not be able to bypass council decisions in areas where councils are already planning for housing growth.

LGNZ's four-point plan also included a pause on ministerial referrals of housing projects, requiring Fast-track panels to consider the cumulative effect multiple projects could have on a given area and commissioning a longer-term review of Fast-track housing.