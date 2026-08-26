Cars of all shapes, sizes and vintages turned out for the Canterbury branch of the Vintage Car Club's nationwide Daffodil Rally for Cancer.

The rally on Sunday aimed to raise funds to support people affected by cancer across the region as part of the Cancer Society's annual Daffodil Day appeal.

Organiser Colin Hey said over 700 cars took part, driving via a range of rally routes that departed from Amberley, Rangiora, New Brighton, Cashmere and Rolleston before converging at the Vintage Car Club Grounds at McLeans Island for a public display at midday.

This was the eighth rally he had organised, and he said it all went so smoothly and everyone had a lot of fun.

Over 100 classic, vintage and veteran cars, sports cars and modern sedans gathered at the Rangiora meeting spot in Southbrook Park prior to departing on the run.

Wrapped up warm . . . Claire Hedgman rode in her husband Michael's open topped 1925 Lagonda vintage car in the Vintage Car Club's nationwide Daffodil Rally for Cancer. Michael inherited the car from his father Ian who had restored the old car. Photo: John Cosgrove

The rally also attracted a large number of Ford vehicles, including historic Model Ts and As, new and old Mustangs, Cortinas, Escorts, Capris and Rangers.

Barbara and Ian Frazer from Amberley drove in their fifth Daffodil Rally aboard their 1989 Riley Elf. They left from the Amberley departure point at the Better Half Restaurant near Leithfield, with a number of other cars.

On the go . . .Barbara and Ian Frazer of Amberley drove in their fifth VCC Daffodil Rally aboard their 1989 Riley Elf. Photo: John Cosgrove

Claire Hedgman from Rangiora rode in her husband Michael's open-topped 1925 Lagonda vintage car — which he inherited from his father Ian — in a chilly and gusty wind on the journey to McLeans Island. She was wrapped up warm and enjoyed the day out in the sunshine.

Murray and Kerrie Trounson from Kaiapoi drove to the rally in style behind the wheel of a 1926 Buick Master Six Tourer four-door sedan, which they have owned and restored since 1980.

Nice ride . . . Allan and Jo Bolton in their 1929 DA Dodge vintage car at the Vintage Car Club's nationwide Daffodil Rally for Cancer. Photo: John Cosgrove

The cars leisurely motored around North Canterbury and Christchurch for two hours as they took a variety of routes to eventually reach McLeans Island for their lunchtime meeting.