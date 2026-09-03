As the winter grazing season comes to a close, Environment Canterbury says it is time to plan ahead for next year.

Providing weather conditions stay sufficiently dry, farmers should be taking advantage of the opportunity to plant catch crops and ensure ground cover, it says.

Introducing catch crops as soon as conditions allow can help soak up leftover nitrogen, protect soil, reduce risk of erosion and support paddock recovery heading into spring.

Many grazed paddocks will have already been over-sown with catch crops.

ECan principal farm systems advisor, Sarah Heddell, says now is the time to sow winter-tolerant species to cover bare soil, particularly in feed paddocks that have been heavily grazed.

Avoid sowing crops in Critical Source Areas

There is still some confusion around Critical Source Areas (CSAs), ECan land managers say.

Under the national winter grazing regulations, CSAs must remain in grass (not cultivated, cropped or grazed) and fenced from stock during the winter grazing period from May 1 to September 30.

CSAs are the areas in the paddock prone to acting as a transport pathway for overland drainage, channelling runoff into nearby waterways.

“Our land management advisors encourage farmers to take note of the low points in their paddocks and where water ponds form after rain, as these are likely CSAs,’’ Sarah says.

CSAs needed to be kept in grass next winter with a buffer between them and winter crop.

“Long grass is a natural filter that helps trap sediment and nutrients before they reach our waterways," she says.

Other areas on your farm can also be considered CSAs, including areas of high foot traffic such as:

· laneways

· stock races

· yards

· feeding or trough areas

· gateways

· camping site.

Land management advisors or local industry groups can help with more information about winter grazing good practices.