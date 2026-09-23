Funding for North Canterbury’s new after hours urgent care medical facility is expected to finalised soon.

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ has confirmed it expects to confirm funding arrangements for the new Rangiora Medical facility, at the Rangiora Health Hub in Ashley Street, in the next month.

The South Link Education Trust, which is building the facility, confirmed earlier this month it plans to begin operating by the end of the year.

The trust has partnered with the Waimakariri District Council, which has agreed to loan fund up to $3.5m towards the project costs.

It has been consented to operate from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week, with plans to increase the hours if there is demand.

Health NZ general manager integration Christchurch, West Coast and Chathams, Greg Hamilton said conversations with the trust were continuing.

“We understand the development of the new facility, which will deliver general practice services and has after-hours capacity, is nearing completion.

“We are currently working with South Link to ensure we have funded services that use the capacity of the new facility.”

After hours . . . An artist's impression of the new Rangiora Medical after hours, urgent care facility. Image: South Link Education Trust

Waimakariri MP and Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey has previously announced the Government is funding the increased staff required to operate 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Doocey said on Tuesday he has been kept up to date by both Health NZ and South Link Education Trust on the progress of the new facility.

“The Government is committed to rolling out after hours healthcare services to our regional and rural communities.

"Rangiora will join the recently opened Rolleston after hours health service to deliver health services closer to home in Canterbury.”

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he was pleased to hear the new facility is only months away.

“Council and the community have advocated for this project for many years.

“Our community welcomed the news of the Government’s recent commitment, announced by Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey, to fund the increased hours needed to open the facility for after hours and urgent care.”

Labour List MP Dan Rosewarne said he has been fielding questions from constituents wanting clarity about the new facility.

“Waimakariri is one of the fastest-growing districts in New Zealand, and people want to know what healthcare services they'll be able to access close to home.”

Rosewarne raised questions with Health Minister Simeon Brown two weeks ago, receiving the following response:

“I am advised that Health New Zealand continues to review local service demand, patient flows, and population growth as implementation progresses.

“As part of that work, Health New Zealand is considering options for a potential urgent and after-hours service in Rangiora and is exploring possible funding arrangements.”

Rosewarne said he planned to submit further questions this week.

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