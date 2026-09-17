Satisfy is calling on the North Canterbury community to Plant It Forward — a plant and seedling sale and fundraiser at its Rangiora base at 304 Flaxton Road, Rangiora on Saturday, September 19.

Running from 9am to 12 noon the event is part of Sustainable September and will raise funds to support Satisfy's food rescue work across the region. The sale is indoors, so it will go ahead rain or shine.

Visitors can browse a wide range of house and garden plants, succulents, herbs, vegetables, edibles, saplings, flowers and cuttings, all donated by the community. There will also be a sausage sizzle, a raffle and a kids' zone with seed planting, colouring in and a "Guess the Lollies" game, making it a morning out for the whole family.

The event is organised by Satisfy volunteers Katrina, Nikki and Jackie, and forms an important part of the fundraising calendar supporting the charity's work.

Stef Van Meer, General Manager (Development) said she is grateful to “our amazing volunteers Katrina, Jackie and Nikki for pulling this fundraiser together’’.

"We have had a huge amount of support from our community and we are really looking forward to the sale itself. Our new premises is large enough to enable us to hold fundraisers like this, and we can't wait to open the gates and welcome everyone along."

Satisfy is a registered charitable trust based in Rangiora. It rescues surplus food from over 50 local donors and redistributes it to a network of 60 community partner organisations across Waimakariri, Hurunui, Christchurch and Kaikōura.

The charity redistributed over 450 tonnes of food last year in ir's work to reduce food waste and help their partners feed people in need.