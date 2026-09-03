The Rangiora Showgrounds will again be the venue for the annual rugby clash between Southbridge shield holders North Canterbury and arch rivals Ellesmere this Saturday.

North Canterbury will be looking for its fourth defence of the trophy after lifting it from Ellesmere in 2022. The occasion also represents the 96th running of the event since its inception in 1923.

Since that time North Canterbury has won it on 39 occasions to Ellesmere’s 30.

In the early years, Ashburton, Hurunui, Peninsula, Malvern sub unions also contested, the competition. Ashburton, the first winner, quickly departed when they were granted full union status while Malvern eventually combined with Ellesmere, and Hurunui with North Canterbury.

The last time one of these unions won the shield was in 1980 when Hurunui posted its 15th win. Malvern has won twice, with Peninsula and Ashburton (now Mid Canterbury) once each.

No games were played in 1931 (World war 1) 1940 to 1945 (WW2) and 2020 and 21 (Covid).

The shield was donated in 1922 by Pat Delargy who owned the Southbrook Hotel and quickly termed the Southbridge Shield when the first game was played.

The North Canterbury side’s build up to the defence has seen a narrow 40-45 loss to a Christchurch Metro unit and 40-43 Canterbury Pacifica XV with a 36 all draw against Canterbury Maori Waitaha last Saturday.

This game was played at Belfast’s Sheldon Park saw both teams post six tries a piece. North Canterbury’s points came from Thomas Patterson, josh youngman, Sam Kinney, Zach McKay, Charlie Stokes with Scott Allin scoring a try and kicking 3 conversions.

Other games this Saturday involving the two sub unions are under 16 at 10.30 am, Under 18, 11 am, Development XV 12 pm, Colts 12.30 pm, Women 1 pm and seniors 2.45 pm.