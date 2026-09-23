Sculptures by two generations of one of Canterbury’s most celebrated artistic families will be a standout feature of next month’s BIG Art Auction Fundraiser.

The artworks created by the late Llew Summers and his son Dan Summers are set to go under the hammer in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Canterbury.

Oxford sculptor Dan Summers has donated a rare ceramic sculpture by his father, Dancing Couple, alongside one of his own works, Love Hearts for Dad, creating a unique father-and-son pairing for the fundraising event.

The circa-1995 Llew Summers sculpture is a ceramic slip-cast piece from an edition of about 12 and is valued at up to $3000.

Llew Summers remains one of Canterbury’s most recognisable artists, producing around 900 sculptures during a career that spanned almost 50 years. His distinctive work is held in public and private collections throughout New Zealand and overseas.

His artistic influence continues through Dan, who learned his craft working alongside his father. Although the two artists developed distinctly different sculptural styles, they share the same creative lineage and passion for sculpture.

Love Hearts for Dad . . . A sculpture by Dan Summers which will be sold at a fundraising auction for Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Canterbury on Friday, October 2. Photo: Supplied

Adding a personal touch to the auction, Dan’s Love Hearts for Dad, carved from mudstone and serpentine, was created as a tribute to his father.

Dan said he was proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Canterbury and pleased to contribute to a cause which helps young people in the local community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters North Canterbury manager Ellie Le Gros said the organisation was delighted by the donation.

“There is something very special about having a piece of Llew’s artistic legacy alongside a work by Dan honouring his dad,” she said.

“Our programme is built around the difference a caring, consistent adult can make in a young person’s life, so that story of connection, influence and something meaningful being passed from one person to another really resonates with us.”

The Summers sculptures will join works donated by a range of artists for the live and silent auctions at Rangiora Borough School on Friday, October 2.

The event coincides with the opening night of the Rangiora Art Society Spring Exhibition, giving guests first access to more than 700 original artworks before the exhibition opens to the public over the weekend.

Last year’s inaugural BIG Art Auction raised $16,000 for local youth mentoring programmes.