A famous Llew Summers sculpture is set to be reinstated at a Christchurch community centre after it was stolen last year.

The Mt Pleasant Community Centre, with permission from Summers’ partner Robyn Webster, has engaged Christchurch design and fabrication studio, Unfound Creations, to recreate the piece.

Flight was Summers’ final piece of work before he died in 2019, aged 72, from complications with a rare autoimmune disease.

The 2.2-tonne bronze sculpture depicted a large bird soaring over the sea and was inspired by the Avon-Heathcote Estuary Ihutai.

The late Llew Summers and his partner, Robyn Webster. Photo: Supplied

The centre purchased the sculpture for $95,000 after two years of fundraising.

It was installed in August 2023 to honour the legacy of the renowned sculptor and valued member of the community. But then it was stolen from its plinth outside the centre in June last year.

Said centre president Derek McCullough: “The community worked very hard for two years, fundraising for Llew’s magnificent bronze Flight, and was devastated when it was stolen, so this is a real milestone.”

The Mt Pleasant Community Centre. Photo: Supplied

The recreated sculpture will be made from concrete and finished with a bronze powder to match the look of the original.

The materials were appropriate references to Summers’ many large-scale works made in concrete before he started casting in bronze in the early 2000s.

After Flight was stolen last year, it was then later destroyed and sold as scrap metal with only small pieces able to be recovered.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in September last year in relation to the theft. He is set to next appear in court on September 16.

Derek McCullough. Photo: Geoff Sloan

McCullough said after the arrest was made, the centre has felt a bit empty since the sculpture was taken.

“Every day you see an empty plinth there, you’re reminded of it.

“I think (the recreation) will sort of revive the spirits of all those people who missed it being there.”

He expected work to start in the next two weeks and will take about four months to complete.

Said Unfound Creations artist Brad Pollock: “The team has long admired Summers' work and as sculptors and supporters of the arts, we are honoured to help return an important piece of his legacy to the community.”