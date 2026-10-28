Hot, sunny weather greeted visitors to the Northern (Rangiora) A&P Show on Saturday, with patrons flocking to find the shade to escape the heat.
Once again, sheep, cattle, horses, dog trials and home produce were among the popular attractions at the 153rd annual Rangiora Show.
This year vintage machinery took centre stage, with steam-powered engines, threshers and balers put through their paces, along with more than 40 vintage tractors.
Ken Redman and his partner Leanne made the trip out from Christchurch to display their 1911 8hp Burrell traction engine.
Ken and his late father Jack purchased the traction engine 37 years ago and transported it from Timaru to Rangiora, where they restored it.
The engine actually has 95hp and can travel comfortably at 15-20kph, he says
Ken says he has worked with steam-powered engines since he was a six-year-old growing up in Rangiora, while Leanne also grew up in a North Canterbury family which was passionate about traction engines
As always, North Canterbury News was there to snap some of the action.