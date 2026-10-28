Hot, sunny weather greeted visitors to the Northern (Rangiora) A&P Show on Saturday, with patrons flocking to find the shade to escape the heat.

Once again, sheep, cattle, horses, dog trials and home produce were among the popular attractions at the 153rd annual Rangiora Show.

This year vintage machinery took centre stage, with steam-powered engines, threshers and balers put through their paces, along with more than 40 vintage tractors.

Building up steam . . . Ken Redman, of Christchurch, and his 1911 8hp Burrell traction engine.

Ken Redman and his partner Leanne made the trip out from Christchurch to display their 1911 8hp Burrell traction engine.

Ken and his late father Jack purchased the traction engine 37 years ago and transported it from Timaru to Rangiora, where they restored it.

The engine actually has 95hp and can travel comfortably at 15-20kph, he says

Ken says he has worked with steam-powered engines since he was a six-year-old growing up in Rangiora, while Leanne also grew up in a North Canterbury family which was passionate about traction engines

As always, North Canterbury News was there to snap some of the action.

First prize ribbon . . . Jimmy Norriss (3), of North Loburn, with his prizewinning pet lamb named ‘‘Girl’’.

Making hay . . . Some of the old farm machinery in action.

Edible creations . . . Otto the orange elephant (front), entered by Esther Carstens, and the Minions (cauliflower sheep), entered by Eve Morris.

Champion fleece . . . A fine wool fleece entered by DR & RE Clark.

The next generation . . . Kaylee Myall (15), of Ohoka, holds a new born baby chick, on display as part of the poultry section.

Best in show . . . Poultry judge Rodger Heaven, of Oxford, with the champion poultry winner, a barred rock female entered by Heather McCormick, of Kaiapoi.

Too good to eat . . . Artwork made from fruit on display in the Pavilion.

First place . . . Australian judge Ariana McCauley explains her decision for first place in the brown huacaya alpaca class.

Mayoral support . . . Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon checks in on the livestock competitions.

All the fun of the fair . . . The ferris wheel is always popular at the Rangiora Show.