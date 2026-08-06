A call has gone out for pre-loved books, DVDs, vinyl records and puzzles to help out a Canterbury charity.

The Rotary Club of Rangiora says it is an opportunity for people to empty out their shelves and cupboards of quality pre-loved goods, all in the name of a good cause — the Rangiora Book Fair.

The club will be putting their collection drop boxes out on Sunday, August 9, as they prepare for the annual fundraiser held at the Rangiora Showgrounds, Ashley St, from October 1-4.

The distinctive drop boxes will be cleared daily from the Z Service Station Rangiora, New World Rangiora, Mitre 10 Rangiora and the Rangiora MainPower Stadium.

From there, thousands of books and other donated goods will be sorted by a hard-working team of volunteers into genres and authors in preparation for the sale.

“We have many loyal followers who come along each year to our annual book sale with lists of authors they are looking for,” says Rotary member Malcolm Garvin.

“As there are a huge number of books we can’t always get the well-known authors together in one box.

“We try and group these well-known authors into piles to help them.”

Nothing will be priced at more than $4 — and if you buy 10 books, you will get the 11th one free. Children’s books will remain $1 each during the four-day-long sale, which starts at 4.30pm on Thursday, October 1, and runs until Sunday, October 4.

Garvin, who is one of the coordinators, said if people have a large number of books to donate to the sale, a pick-up can be arranged from their house by emailing the club secretary — secretary@rotaryrangiora.co.nz.

Throughout the four days of the sale, the selection of books, DVDs, games and records will continuously be updated as organisers say they can’t fit all the books on the display tables at the same time.

Plenty there . . . A large crowd peruse through the thousands of books, games and records on sale at the annual Rangiora Rotary Book. Photo: John Cosgrove

Rangiora Rotary Club publicity co-ordinator Ali Little said, over the past 30-plus years the book sale has been held, people have found the best time to come is actually on the Sunday, when you get more space and time to look through the books for a bargain, rather than be hemmed in by the crowds on Friday and Saturday.

She says Rangiora Rotary’s goal is to raise funds to support their many community-based projects within the North Canterbury region, with an emphasis on our youth.

“We have a wonderful community here in Rangiora who support our projects. This year the funds raised by the Book sale will go directly towards supporting our many youth programmes which include Wai Swim programme helping North Canterbury school children learn to swim at Dudley Pool. We also support the following; Science and Technology Forum, RYLA leadership course, Boyle River Outdoor Education Trust, The Annual Speech competition, and The Ready to Learn Programme, to name a few.”