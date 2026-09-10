The North Canterbury senior rugby side fought off a brave challenge from Ellesmere to retain the Southbridge Shield in a 13 try, 46-35 victory, at the Rangiora Showgrounds last Saturday.

Ellesmere, until 20 minutes from time had looked to be in the winner’s seat, and reverse its losses to North Canterbury from 2022.

However, in a three converted try blitz, in the final period, the home team stamped its authority on the game.

The win was summed up by the 2022 North Canterbury captain Josh Maynard.

“The game has changed in only a few years” he said.

“Defence seems to have gone, and today this was illustrated by many two try affairs, with a try to one side being quickly followed by one to the other”.

A young North Canterbury team, with 21 debutants in the squad, saw Ellesmere score a converted try in the opening exchanges.

North Canterbury quickly responded with a smart try, but Ellesmere then helped itself to two further tries, the second a runaway after the local team was hot on attack. Ellesmere seized on a handling error. to edge ahead 19-7 after 25 minutes.

North Canterbury clawed its way back and in the 25th minute scored, and then on the stroke of halftime scored by the posts and went to a 21-19 lead.

Ellesmere began the second half the way they had started the first.

It attacked in the opening exchanges and scored two tries in the opening ten minutes. With the score line at 31-21 North Canterbury’s hold on the shield looked to be slipping away.

The depth of the North Canterbury bench then came into play. They were largely responsible for regaining the team’s first half momentum.

Within the space of 20 minutes North Canterbury relentlessly attacked the Ellesmere defence, and to the regret of the large number of Ellesmere supporters on hand, scored three converted tries.

Ricky Allin kicked a penalty (a rare thing in the modern game) to give North Canterbury a 14 point lead. Ellesmere however had the last say with a try, but it was all too little, too late.

Allin’s accurate boot was again a feature for North Canterbury and the loose forward combination of captain Will Riley, Cameron Gamble and Dan Brooker invariably dominated at the break down.

Lock Joe Lockwood was never far away from any ball carrier, along with hooker Louis James who with two tries put his hand up for higher honours.

Scoreboard

North Canterbury 45 (Louis James 2, Brooker 3, Scott Allin tries; Allin 6 conversions and penalty) beat Ellesmere 36.