Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon is challenging councils across New Zealand to turn Blue this September to help raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Waimakariri District Council staff are getting behind Blue September, and a council fundraising page has been set up supporting the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

Mr Gordon is calling on mayors, elected members and council staff around the country to join them by holding an event, wearing blue or starting conversations about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection.

“Prostate cancer affects families and communities in every part of New Zealand. Most of us will know a father, brother, partner, friend or colleague who has faced it,” he says.

“One in eight New Zealand men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime. Around 740 kiwi men die from prostate cancer each year. Those figures should make all of us sit up and take notice.

“My challenge to councils across the country is to do something blue and help bring this important issue into the open.

“Councils are at the heart of their communities. If we use our collective reach to encourage even one person to talk to their doctor, that conversation could make a life-changing difference.”

Prostate cancer can develop without obvious symptoms. Early diagnosis can provide more treatment options and improve outcomes.

Mr Gordon says Blue September is also an opportunity to make conversations about men’s health feel more normal.

“Men are not always good at talking about their health or making that appointment. We need to keep reminding the men in our lives that looking after their health is a strength, not something to put off.”

He is encouraging councils taking part in the challenge to share their Blue September activities on social media and tag Waimakariri District Council.

“Let’s see how many councils we can turn blue this September and show the men and families affected by prostate cancer that communities throughout New Zealand stand behind them.”

People can support the Waimakariri District Council Blue September fundraiser at https://www.blueseptember.org.nz/fundraisers/WMK-FF

For information about prostate cancer, support services or Blue September, visit prostate.org.nz.