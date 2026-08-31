Anyone with dashcam footage of a serious crash earlier this month that closed State Highway 1 in North Canterbury and injured three people is urged to pass it on to police.

The crash was reported on SH1 at Hundalee, near the intersection with Claverley Rd, about 3.15pm on Tuesday, August 18.

It involved two vehicles near the junction of the highway and Claverley Rd.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash and another person sustained moderate injuries.

A police spokesperson said they are seeking information from the public on the incident.

“Anybody who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage of the area during the time are asked to contact police.

“Please provide information online via 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260821/9049.”

-Allied Media