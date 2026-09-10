Former Christchurch police officer Robert ‘Bob’ Wouldes marked his 100th birthday in Rangiora with stories about The Beatles tour of New Zealand and the time he was assigned to protect Queen Elizabeth II.

Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper was on hand to celebrate the milestone with Bob at the Rangiora RSA on Saturday.

The centenarian shared stories from his long life, which included a policing career that lasted more than three decades.

Bob’s connection to the police goes back a long way. He first joined in 1952, training at Wellington South Depot before serving in Palmerston North and Christchurch.

Robert (Bob) Wouldes on the beat in 1952. Photo: Ten One Magazine

During that first stint, he was selected as part of the security entourage for Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh during their Royal Tour.

After leaving the police in 1967 to try his hand at running a fish and chip shop, Bob soon realised it wasn’t for him.

But the New Zealand police “warmly welcomed him back later that year”.

He remained with them until retiring in 1986, spending much of that time in Christchurch.

Bob also spoke about his involvement with the Royal Tour and his memories of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen was such a lovely lady. I really enjoyed meeting her,” he said.

“After that I was told I had to follow some band around called The Beatles. I didn't like them then and I still don’t like them now.”

Police training in 1952. Back row: William FLEMING, John CHILD, John TAYLOR, Robert REICHARDT, Donald DUNCAN, Rex MAJOR, Kevin BRIERLY, John COCKS, Charles POWELL. Second row: William ROBERTS, BRONSEN, Stanley WATERS, Basil JOHNSON, Leo McKEEFRY, Eric LAKIN, Moran ODILL, Robert WOULDES, Frederick RAGGETT. Front row: Ronald DOCKARY, Russell SYKES, Rex HAY, Sergeant WJ ROBERSTON, Kenneth MATHIE, John BONES, John O’CONNOR. Photo: Courtesy of the Police Museum

Cooper said it was a privilege to be at the Rangiora RSA to mark the occasion.

"Meeting Bob was an absolute pleasure. One hundred years is a remarkable achievement, and his stories, humour and memories are incredible," Cooper said.

“He enjoyed seeing the patrol car at his birthday celebration – he probably would have taken it for a spin if he hadn’t had to give up his licence about six months ago.

“Bob still has very fond memories of his time in police. He remains very proud of his service and of the organisation he was part of.”

- Ten One Magazine