A group of South Island residents are set to fight back against plans for a possible solar farm on their doorstep.

The residents’ group in Grovetown, south of Blenheim, has expressed concerns over land earmarked by Energy Marlborough Limited for the development of a 15-hectare solar farm.

Construction on the former Yealands Vineyard site alongside Rowley Crescent and SH1, would see some 3-metre-high solar panels sit just 10 metres from the nearest home.

Spokesperson Guy Pickering says the Energy Marlborough Ltd plans will change the character of the region and adversely affect property values.

“The whole country is rightly concerned about the ongoing sufficiency and cost of power supply given the threat of shortages and price hikes,” he says.

“But there is a lot to lose in the rush to set up solar farms in a way convenient to developers.”

Group members say they are not anti-solar farm but question the suitability of the roadside site, which is bordered by homes, the Ōpaoa river, and the Blenheim Bridges Holiday Park.

The right places for solar panels are on top of the 9 per cent of residential and commercial buildings in New Zealand that currently don’t have them, members say.

The privately developed Rānui Solar Farm in Riverlands began generating electricity in March 2026. Guys says he understands why the site was given the go-ahead. Grovetown cannot be compared, he says.

“The Rānui Solar site is quite different and while an eyesore, you can see why it was approved.

“It’s on a stretch of road that already had a lot of industrial activity; it’s low-lying, waterlogged land that isn’t great for growing and the nearest home was 400 metres away.

“The Rowley Crescent site is absolutely not the right place. The selection of the Grovetown site is no doubt heavily influenced by Energy Marlborough’s ability to leverage the proximity of Marlborough Lines’ distribution lines behind the property.”

Marlborough’s power distribution company Marlborough Lines has established three ground-based solar farms in Marlborough through its subsidiary Energy Marlborough Limited.

Guy warns that should the solar farm plans get the go-ahead; it would buck the trend.

“Contrasting with its other solar farms, this site is within 2 km of Blenheim’s town centre, close to neighbouring homes and is in part classed as elite arable land.

“There seems to be a gold rush-like swarm into industrial-scale solar by players attracted to comparatively low set up costs and expected good returns.”

The residents’ group is disappointed by the absence of a coordinated strategy about where solar farms should be sighted, Guy explains.

“Council need to establish a strategy that would provide transparency to both developers and communities and allow communities to have input early on.”

Marlborough Lines have been contacted for comment.