Vandalism in parks has been turned into an opportunity for young people in Rolleston to get creative over the school holidays.

The Selwyn District Council has expanded a pilot project which encourages bikers to build their own ramps out of supplied dirt and clay.

Initially launched in three parks in Leeston, Lincoln and Tai Tapu, the project has now been expanded to Foster Park in Rolleston. The council is also considering extending the trial to other parks in the district.

Council reserves operations manager Kieran Wall said the expansion followed the success of the pilot.

“We noticed kids were digging up dirt in their local parks to create bike jumps and in the process they often destroyed the vegetation.

“Some councillors suggested we provide them with some dirt to build ramps, and the idea has been a big success,” he said.

Lincoln resident Brandon Ramsell said his 10-year-old son Fletcher and his friends regularly used the Rosemerryn pump track and jumps.

“It’s a great initiative and the kids love it,” he said.

“Our son is never home. After school he drops his bag, jumps on his bike and goes out with his mates to the park or some other bike spots, and we won’t see him until it’s dinner time.”

Ramsell said any initiative that got young people off the couch had to be applauded.

“You can go around the pump track only so many times before it gets a bit repetitive, so having the dirt to create jumps has been terrific.

“They all have different skill levels, but you can see the boys egging each other on to make bigger jumps.”

Wall said signs with QR codes had been installed at the parks so bikers and their parents could provide feedback and suggest ideas.

“We really want to encourage everyone who uses the jumps to fill out the quick survey. The more feedback we have from the community, the more informed we can be about the trial,” he said.

“We are talking to our local councillors to decide what would be other good spots, and kids communicate in their own way that they need some dirt when they start digging up the reserves to build their own jumps.”

Where to find the dirt