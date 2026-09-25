Selwyn district councillor Elizabeth Mundt says her New Zealand First election candidacy did not influence her decision not to vote on appointing the council’s mana whenua representative.

The Selwyn District Ellesmere Ward councillor did not attend last Wednesday’s council meeting in person, opting to attend online due to a “bad migraine”.

When Mayor Lydia Gliddon called for a vote to approve the appointment of Te Taumutu Rūnanga’s Puamiria Parata-Goodall, Mundt did not turn on her microphone or indicate whether she was voting for or against the appointment, or if she was abstaining.

She told Selwyn Times her decision not to vote was a “personal choice” and not a result of being the NZ First candidate for Selwyn at the November 7 General Election, but declined to elaborate.

“No decisions that I make on council are related to my standing for the party.

“They do not get involved with my local government decisions at all.”

NZ First does not support unelected representatives, including mana whenua, being on councils.

When pressed on what the personal reasons were, Mundt declined to comment.

“I’m not going to comment on Wednesday at all. But I think there is a particular angle that you’re going towards which in effect is not what’s going on here.

“I’m not having a conversation other than that.”

In March, Mundt voted in favour of the council appointing a mana whenua representative and appeared to welcome the position.

“I would absolutely love to take whoever the new person is with me around the district to meet everybody and come along and show them some of the things we are seeing and hearing as councillors.

“It is a great opportunity for us to explore all these different options together,” she said at the March council meeting.

Mundt did not respond to Selwyn Times questions about whether her view had changed since March.

She also did not respond when asked whether she was now opposed to the position or to Parata-Goodall holding it.

The March decision was made before Mundt was selected as the NZ First candidate in July.

However, in July, Mundt would not say when she had applied to become the party’s candidate.

​Elizabeth Mundt announced her candidacy with New Zealand First in July Photo: Daniel Alvey

Gliddon would not be drawn on the situation when questioned by Selwyn Times.

“When votes were called, councillor Mundt was given ample opportunity to vote or abstain verbally, or to use the ‘raise hand’ feature in Teams,” she said.

“Councillor Mundt had the opportunity to raise the omission when the vote was announced but did not do so.”

Gliddon did not respond when asked whether she had spoken to Mundt about her non-vote or whether she planned to.

She also did not say whether she was concerned party politics may have entered the council.

“We do not support party politics at the council table.”

Parata-Goodall also would not be drawn on Mundt’s decision.

“My role is not to comment on how any councillor chooses to vote; my role is to ensure the views of Te Taumutu Rūnanga as mana whenua are heard at the council table.”

Mundt has also had to distinguish between her roles as councillor and political candidate since becoming the NZ First candidate.

During a community meeting in Prebbleton earlier this month, Mundt was wearing an NZ First-branded jacket.

When councillors were called to the front, Mundt removed the jacket, a move she told Selwyn Times was to distinguish between her two roles.

Mundt said she was at the meeting in support of Wigram NZ First candidate Bryce Park.

Had the meeting been in the Ellesmere Ward, Mundt said she would have attended as a councillor.

Puamiria Parata-Goodall with Mayor Lydia Gliddon after being appointed to the council as mana whenua representative for Te Taumutu Rūnanga. Photo: Supplied

Parata-Goodall follows Megan McKay as Selwyn’s second Te Taumutu Rūnanga representative. She is paid $73,628 a year, the same as a councillor, but cannot vote on council decisions. She does, however, have voting rights on council committees.

Gliddon said the council had already unanimously decided in March that it wanted a mana whenua representative, and it was an “important moment for our council” to accept the person who had been put forward by Te Taumutu Rūnanga.

“We couldn’t have asked for someone that carries so much mana, that actually we feel really honoured to have such a representative put forward.”

Gliddon said Parata-Goodall’s appointment also helps the council fulfil its obligations under the Local Government Act, which requires councils to provide opportunities for Māori to contribute to decision-making processes.

After being sworn in, Parata-Goodall took her seat at the table.

“Today, I am before you humbled, excited and nervous as hell, but mostly grateful.

“I know this role is not simply an opportunity to contribute, but a responsibility to serve,” she said.

Parata-Goodall said she planned to make decisions “with the future in mind”.

“For me, it’s all about legacy.

“What are we leaving behind for our mokopuna, for our grandchildren?

“That is the measure I want to bring to this table.”