Selwyn District Council has appointed its mana whenua representative for Te Taumutu Rūnanga.

The appointment of Puamiria Parata-Goodall was confirmed at the council meeting last week following a nomination from Te Taumutu Rūnanga.

As Mana Whenua Representative, Parata-Goodall will have speaking rights at council meetings, as well as speaking and voting rights on the audit and risk and finance and performance committees.

Parata-Goodall succeeds former mana whenua representative Megen McKay, who held the role during the previous council term.

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon said Parata-Goodall brings significant governance, cultural and leadership experience, along with a deep connection to the district and its history.

“Strong relationships with mana whenua benefit everyone in Selwyn. They help us make better decisions, strengthen environmental stewardship, support sustainable economic development and foster communities that are connected to their place and history,” she said.

“As one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing districts, Selwyn faces significant opportunities and challenges. Having local mana whenua perspectives involved early in decision-making helps ensure we take a long-term view and make choices that will serve future generations well.”

Parata-Goodall is a nationally recognised kapa haka and arts champion and has authored cultural narratives which have helped incorporate mana whenua history and cultural markers into the design of public spaces throughout Christchurch and Selwyn.

Parata-Goodall has previously served as Pou Kaiāwhā (cultural advisor) at the council, working alongside elected members and staff to strengthen relationships and understanding of mana whenua perspectives, aspirations and responsibilities.

Parata-Goodall was pleased to take up the role on behalf of Te Taumutu Rūnanga.

“Te Taumutu Rūnanga values the opportunity to contribute to decisions that affect our rohe and future generations. We share many aspirations for Selwyn with Council, including healthy communities, a strong economy and a thriving te taiao/natural environment,” she said.

“Working together allows us to bring different perspectives and knowledge to the table and ultimately make better decisions for everyone who calls this district home.”

Parata-Goodall was welcomed through a mihi whakatau attended by whānau, councillors and staff before making her formal declaration and taking her place at the council table.

Gliddon said the appointment supports the longstanding relationship between the council and Te Taumutu Rūnanga and helps give effect to Council’s commitment to providing opportunities for Māori to contribute to local authority decision-making processes under the Local Government Act.

“This creates greater efficiency by enabling issues to be discussed earlier, helping Council make better-informed decisions that deliver better outcomes for our communities.”