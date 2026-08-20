Two Canterbury bouncers charged over an alleged assault on a teen patron at a Lincoln pub have a new date in court.

Michael Ahtong, 40, and Jonathan Sanft, 45, were due to appear at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, jointly charged with common assault.

Video shared on social media from the Wednesday, May 6, incident showed two security staff allegedly kicking, pushing and striking an 18-year-old after he had been ejected for bad behaviour.

The footage showed the accused men continued to confront the patron outside the bar in Gerald St.

The Famous Grouse co-owner Shaughn McNabb previously said the hotel has since hired a new company for security.

The pair were remanded to appear in court on September 10, without having to appear before a judge on Thursday.