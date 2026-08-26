The driver of a vehicle which collided with a van carrying a Canterbury rugby team is due to appear in court on Thursday.

The 22-year-old woman has been charged with 11 counts of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing injury in relation to the July 4 crash on Greendale Rd near Darfield, a police spokesperson said.

The crash forced the BDI Rugby Club division 2 team to withdraw from the Ellesmere competition finals series.

A club spokesperson said they were aware charges had been laid but declined to comment when approached by Selwyn Times.

The club also declined to comment on the recovery of the players injured in the crash.

Nine people were taken to hospital after the crash.

Two of them were in critical condition, two in serious condition, three in moderate condition and two others had minor injuries.

Ellesmere Rugby Sub Union chair Leslie Greenslade said she understood only one player remained in hospital.

Greenslade was expecting to receive a proposal from the club soon on their plans for entering a division 2 team in the competition next season.