​1500 native seedlings were planted across eight fenced areas in the Craigieburn Basin as the landscape still recovers from a fire. Photo: Supplied

A major effort is under way to restore a large piece of land in Canterbury which was left badly scarred after a huge fire almost two years ago.

The December 2024 Bridge Hill fire burned 980ha of the Craigieburn Basin in the Selwyn District, destroying large tracts of beech forest and damaging rare alpine ecosystems.

In the wake of the fire, the Craigieburn Basin Restoration Trust was formed to help restore the landscape.

The trust held its first planting day this month, with about 25 volunteers putting 1500 locally grown native seedlings into the ground.

Trustee Catherine Ross said the turnout was great, with people of all ages taking part, from locals to visitors from the United Kingdom.

“Everyone was excited to be planting locally grown native seedlings.

“It was a beautiful, crisp, clear day with a backdrop of snow,” she said.

Photo: Supplied

Rather than attempting to replant the entire basin, the trust is establishing seed islands to help nature regenerate.

“The area damaged by the fire is too big to fully plant, so the trust has come up with a plan to give nature a helping hand,” Ross said.

“The trust is lucky enough to have the expertise of Nick Ledgard and Dr Claire Newell, who provide strategic, science-informed advice and decades of practical experience.”

Eight fenced plots, each measuring 15m by 15m, have now been planted with seedlings.

“The fencing is rabbit- and deer-proof. Given current pest numbers, this is necessary to protect our new plantings.”

The native seedlings were planted across eight fenced areas in the Craigieburn Basin as the landscape still recovers from a fire. Photo: Supplied

Ross said the trust’s 100-year vision was to foster resilient indigenous biodiversity alongside healthy and robust communities.

“There is a shared understanding that by working together, there is the opportunity to do more and create better outcomes. The trust’s work plan spans weed management, pest control, revegetation, and education and outreach.”

The trust has also been raising funds to support its work, including through the Feel the Burn trail run on January 3, 2027, which takes runners through the Craigieburn high country.

“Local landowners continue to be generous with their time, access to land, and sharing resources,” Ross said.

“Without this support, the work of the trust would happen at a much slower pace.”

To find out more and register for Feel the Burn, head to craigieburnbasin.com

-Allied Media