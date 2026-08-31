Members of the public are being asked to help with an investigation into the theft of scooters from a Canterbury college.

Police believe the person or people in these photos may be able to help them with their inquiries after the scooters were stolen from Rolleston College in the Selwyn district about 11am on Wednesday, August 26.

The person in this photo may be able to help police with their investigation into the theft of two scooters from Rolleston College on Wednesday morning. Photo: Police

"If this is you, or you know who they are, please contact us,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are also keen to hear from you if you saw anyone leaving with the scooters between 11am and 11.20am in the direction of Springston Rolleston Road.

If this is you or you know the person in this photo, call the police on 105 and quote reference number 260828/3250. Photo: Police

“If you have CCTV, dashcam footage, or information about the whereabouts of the scooters, please contact us.”