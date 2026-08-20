Two Canterbury youths stole a distinctive pink Toyota and took it on a joy ride from Rolleston to Christchurch before police brought them to a sudden stop.

The pair, aged 13 and 16, stole the pink Toyota Vitz in Rolleston about 9.45pm on Wednesday, Senior Sergeant Hamish Keer-Keer said

But he said their “joy ride was over 30 minutes later” after officers spotted the car and deployed spikes in Yaldhurst.

“The vehicle safely stopped in Hornby with no other damage to the vehicle or injuries reported.”

Keer-Keer said the 16-year-old was set to appear in Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday, August 20, facing charges including failing to stop, dangerous driving and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

“Police were pleased with the quick response and resolution of the theft.”

-Allied Media