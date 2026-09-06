One person has died following a crash near Ashburton in South Canterbury.

The two-vehicle crash on the Rakaia Highway (State Highway 1) was reported just after 5am on Monday.

“One person died at the scene, two other people were seriously injured,” police confirmed.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending.

The highway remained closed between Racecourse Rd and Northpark Rd.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says diversions were in place.

Detour via Racecourse Rd, Hepburns Rd, and Mitcham Rd, and allow additional time for travel through the area this morning.

- Allied Media