A pedestrian who was critically injured after being hit by a car in South Canterbury last week has died.

Mary Shaw, 73, was hit near the intersection of Wai-iti Rd and Wilson St in Timaru about 11.40am on Tuesday, August 18.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where she died two days later.

“Police’s thoughts remain with her family and friends,” a spokesperson said.

“The driver of the vehicle has been spoken to by police, and the exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.”

Following the incident, police called for anyone who witnessed the crash or had security camera or dashcam footage of the incident to call 105 and use file number 260818/9739.